CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 26 October 2022

DRC

At least 23,000 people have been displaced following renewed clashes between the Congolese army and the March 23 Movement (M23) since 20 October in several localities of Rutshuru territory (North Kivu). Some of the newly displaced people fled to neighbouring localities while around 2,500 others have found refuge in Uganda. In Ntamugenga locality, civilians and injured people found themselves trapped by the intense clashes around them and have been unable to flee as the fighting continues. Some localities such as Kabaya, Biruma, Kalengera or Rumangabo where IDPs have fled, are near areas of M23 activity, making additional displacement likely in the coming weeks. The violence is likely to further increase humanitarian access constraints and delay assistance to thousands of people. Nearly 400,000 displaced people are reported in Rutshuru territory where the most urgent needs include food, WASH, education and healthcare.

Ethiopia

An estimated 185,200 people are internally displaced, and additional 79,600 are affected following heavy rains in the Gambella region that caused flooding in 12 woredas and in the regional capital from August to October. Displaced people are staying in schools and health facilities that are overcrowded and inadequate, or in the open air. Protection concerns include loss of documentation and increased risks for girls and women of abuse or exploitation. People with disabilities likely need additional assistance. Livelihoods have been disrupted as 72% of cropland has been damaged (mainly maize), and around 8% of livestock died in the floods. Risk of waterborne disease outbreak is high with pools of stagnant water, inadequate sanitation and hygiene, and damaged or contaminated water supply. Access to healthcare at nearly 80 health facilities is reportedly cut off because of the floods. Schools are flooded, impacting around 56,000 students. The displaced people urgently need food, NFIs, shelter, WASH and protection services.

Lebanon

Most wastewater plants in Lebanon are no longer in operation due to municipalities’ fiscal challenges, creating urgent needs for clean water and sanitation services amid a cholera outbreak in Lebanon. 448 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health as of 21 October. Cases have been recorded in refugee camps and in other areas with polluted and contaminated drinking water. A survey of more than 19,000 people (3,522 households) living in informal settlements in Baalbek – Hermel governorate found that 80% of those households are using unsafe water. A large population of Palestinian refugees in various camps are also exposed due to unsafe WASH services. Lack of humanitarian funds, limited resources of public institutions, and the rapid escalation of the outbreak are raising concerns.

