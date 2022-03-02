CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 2 March 2022

Ethiopia

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in northern Afar region since mid-December because of armed clashes between Tigrayan forces and Afar forces. The fighting is now primarily affecting Kilbati zone (Zone 2), where the use of heavy weapons and airstrikes is reported and resulting in ongoing displacement. Access to an estimated 200,000 people, including IDPs, is challenging because of poor road conditions, insecurity, or people sheltering in remote areas. The increase in injuries has stretched hospitals beyond their capacities. An influx of civilians with fractured limbs was reported at Afar's only referral hospital, as well as shortages in supplies and medicines including anaesthetics. Displaced people urgently need food, child protection, and healthcare. IDPs' access to identification and civil documents needed to obtain services is challenging.

Go to Ethiopia page

Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone Emnati made landfall in southern Madagascar on 23 February, the fourth tropical storm to impact Madagascar since 22 January. At least 14 people were killed, 153,000 people are affected and 44,000 people displaced in evacuation shelters across 12 regions. The most affected districts are Farafangana, Ihosy, Vangaindrano, Manakara, and Mananjary. More than 6,000homes were destroyed in the cyclone, and damage to schools has resulted in 110,000 students currently unable to attend classes. Floods and water-logging have affected agricultural land and damaged rice crops almost ready to harvest. Water and power supply were disrupted and are being restored. Sections of 17 national roads and four bridges remained closed as at 27 February, with other roads completely impassable due to flooding and landslides, cutting off access to some communities. Damage to supply roads has affected humanitarian operations responding to the drought crisis in southern Madagascar. People displaced by the cyclone are in urgent need of food, non-food items, water, shelter, and healthcare.

Go to Madagascar page

Ukraine

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine deteriorated significantly following the Russian military offensive beginning 24 February, which has resulted in more than 140 civilians killed and over 400 injured, some 677,000 people displaced to neighbouring countries including Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia, and over 100,000 people internally displaced as at 1 March. Heavy fighting is reported throughout the country, particularly in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Sumy. Shelling and heavy artillery has led to severe damage of buildings and infrastructure such as roads, water, sanitation, and electricity. The population is in urgent need of food, water, medical care. shelter, and protection. Humanitarian access is extremely constrained in areas affected by ongoing clashes.

Go to Ukraine page