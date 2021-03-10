CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 10 March 2021

Ethiopia

An estimated 23.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance in the first quarter of 2021, up from 19 million people in need at the end of 2020. Around 4.86 million face ‘extreme and catastrophic’ humanitarian conditions due to ongoing conflict in Tigray, desert locust outbreak across multiple regions, displacement due to climate shocks, and socioeconomic impact of COVID-19. The highest number of people in need are in Oromia, Tigray, Amhara, Somali, and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Region. The number of people in need will increase as 2021 progresses as a result of food insecurity, malnutrition, and water and sanitation conditions. Active hostilities continue to be the primary access barrier to reach people in need in Ethiopia.

Mexico

Ten women are murdered every day in Mexico, the majority of them young womenbetween 20 and 29 years old. In 2020, at least 940 women were murdered because they were women (femicide), roughly the same number as in 2019 (942). Prior to that was an increasing trend, with the number of femicide deaths rising steadily, from 411 in 2015 to 893 in 2018. The state of Mexico is the most dangerous state for women, with 150 cases of femicide registered in 2020, followed by Veracruz with 84 femicides, Nuevo León (67), Jalisco (66), and a high number in Mexico City (64). Government funded emergency care is available for survivors of gender-based violence who report injuries in state medical centres, but there is limited access to specialist secondary care in which psychosocial support and follow-up services are provided.

Venezuela

A survey on evictions of Venezuelan migrants and refugees conducted in Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Guyana in October-November 2020 showed 80% of women at risk of or being evicted in the host countries in 2020, compared to 20% of men (over 1,000 interviews overall). 83% of the interviewed women reported not being provided with any agreement or authorisation to live in houses or land. This is also due to the fact that 45% of displaced Venezuelan women do not hold visas or residency permits in the host countries. Lack of visas or residency permits also prevents many of them from accessing basic services or aid, including food and health assistance.

