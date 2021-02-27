Crisis-Sensitive Educational Planning for Refugees and Host Communities: Lessons from Ethiopia

The IIEP-UNESCO/UNICEF Ethiopia partnership was structured around five components, the first of which focused on educational planning for refugees and host communities and is the main subject of this report. The activities in Component 1 included school mapping exercises, technical planning sessions for education officers, and support to increase capacities of school inspectors and supervisors, with the overall objective to strengthen the capacity of officials to plan and manage education for refugees and host communities.

This report focuses on the activities in Component 1 to distil lessons learned on jointly planning education across host and refugee contexts. It also identifies enabling and constraining factors linked to the provision of education for refugee and host communities in Ethiopia, based on documents produced and information collected throughout the implementation of the programme, as well as interviews and focus group discussions with key stakeholders