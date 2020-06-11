COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), 9 June 2020 Ethiopia

COVID‐19 RECOMMENDED CONTROL MEASURES FOR WAREHOUSING

The outbreak of COVID‐19 worldwide requires some changes to warehouse operating procedures. It is paramount to provide guidance to personnel to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to protect the most vulnerable people of concern, while also maintaining efficient operations.

The main objective of this Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is to provide guidance on the control measures to be put in place at areas/points in and around warehouses to limit exposure to COVID‐19.