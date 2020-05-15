COVID-19 Response: Standard Operating Procedure for Returning Migrants - May 13, 2020

COVID-19 Response SOP for Returning Migrants

Background on COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. The virus is spread between people primarily via respiratory droplets produced during coughing. These droplets can also be produced from sneezing and normal exhalation, and the virus may spread from touching contaminated surfaces and then touching one's face. It is most contagious when people are symptomatic, although spread may be possible before symptoms appear.

Migration context in the Horn of Africa and Ethiopia

Positioned as the key migratory hub in East and Horn of Africa, Ethiopia serves as a point of origin, transit and destination for mixed migration within and beyond the immediate region: to the Middle East through Djibouti and Yemen by way of the Eastern migratory route; to South Africa through Kenya and the eastern and southern African countries along the Southern route; and to Europe through Libya and Sudan via the Northern migratory route. Thousands of migrants return to their country of origin, Ethiopia either voluntarily or forcefully from transit and destination countries.

On 23rd March Ethiopia announced the closure of all land borders and 14 days mandatory quarantine for travellers coming to Ethiopia. States like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kenya and Djibouti continued with deportations amid COVID-19 pandemic, in unorganized manner. This action of states poses high risk of COVID-19 spread in the country especially to the countryside areas, where most of deportees return to. This document is prepared to guide actors in providing appropriate guidance in devising effective, realistic, and safe assistance to returnees.