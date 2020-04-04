Ethiopia

COVID-19 Response: Key Protection Concerns from the National Protection Cluster

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Introduction

Pandemics are devastating in any context. However, the danger posed by disease outbreaks (such as COVID-19) is magnified for the 8.4 million people (including 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs)) already in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia.

The response to COVID-19 will not only stretch the capacity of health services, but may result in the redirection of humanitarian assistance from other critical needs, such as protection. As it is, only 10.5% of the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020 (HRP), and 0% of the requirement for protection, are funded (as of February 2020). Therefore, the Protection Cluster is advocating for the continuity of essential protection services while ensuring that the inter-sectoral humanitarian response takes into account the different needs of women, girls, boys, and men, especially persons with disabilities, older persons and those who have long-term chronic illness, to be more effective and accountable to all affected populations.

Related Content