COVID-19 Response Bulletin Ethiopia October 19, 2020

WHO deployed surge teams to Afar and Gambella regions to provide additional support on PoE activities. Guidance provided to Elidar border screening team (Afar) while receiving 450 travelers

Conducted joint supportive supervision on routine immunization activities, AFP|VPD, and COVID-19 surveillance in Tigray region, with a focus on health facilities in communities bordering Sudan

Facilitated sessions on COVID-19 epidemiology and surveillance training for 17 health care providers in Benishangul Gumuz which was jointly organized by Ethiopian Mental Health Association & FMoH

Provided support to Tigray RHB on how to strengthen psychosocial support and care for COVID-19 case during their stay in treatment facilities

Finalized and submitted a draft Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response Guide to the National PHEOC

Supported RHBs on re-organizing the PHEM system at woreda levels

WHO ETHIOPIA delivered COVID-19 lab supplies to EPHI to ensure effective COVID-19 screening and strengthen surveillance in ETHIOPIA’s pandemic response. The supplies are part of shipments graciously donated by the Republic of South Korea (through KOICA) to 24 countries in the African continent