COVID-19 Response Bulletin Ethiopia June 28, 2020

COVID-19 PROTOCOL UPDATE: ETHIOPIA

Amendments are done to the State of Emergency regulations in response to the current situation of COVID-19 in the country

• All deaths at home or in health facilities: funeral & burial arrangements will be held by family at their preferred burial ground (with attendance of not more than 50 people); Precautions in dead body preparation will be the same for all deaths

• All travelers arriving at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport who have a certificate of negative PCR SAR-CoV test done up to 72 hours before arrival to ETHIOPIA, will be required mandatory 14-day selfquarantine at home after giving sample upon arrival

• All travelers with NO certificate of negative PCR SAR-CoV test results as well as returnees will be quarantined for 7 days indesignated sites, tested, and then self-isolate for additional 7 days at home

• Individuals suspected for COVID-19 or who tested positive with mild or no symptoms; will be asked to self-isolate at home if they have the resources, the support, are willing and fulfill the criteria

• Individuals who do not meet self-isolation criteria will be isolated in non-clinical facilities.