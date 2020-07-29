COVID-19 Response Bulletin Ethiopia July 28, 2020

WHO leadership conducted a high-level mission to Amhara region to strengthen the regional COVID-19 response operations

WHO in collaboration with the Regional Health Bureau (RHB), conducted active case search for COVID-19 in public and private health facilities in various urban cities of Somali region

Supported the RHB and partners on joint missions to 13 major hospitals (non COVID-19 facilities) in SNNP region to strengthen compliance of health workers with existing IPC guidelines and protocols

Facilitated weekly ICCG meeting with a focus on the response plan for immediate shelter, WaSH and health needs in 26 priority IDP sites to mitigate

Supported house-to-house active case search and community awareness activities in Sherkole refugee camp in Benishangul Gumuz region

Provided in-person MHPSS services in quarantine and treatment centers in Addis Ababa and Somali; and remote MHPSS services through 7666 helpline number in Gambela