COVID-19 Response Bulletin Ethiopia August 5, 2020

The Minister of Health hosted the British Foreign Secretary and delegates.

The team visited the national PHEOC and was briefed about the national COVID-19 response activities

Technical support provided to enhance dead body surveillance in Addis Ababa and other regions

WHO leadership conducted another high-level mission to SNNP region to strengthen the ongoing COVID-19 response operations of the region

Technical support provided to Gambella Regional Health Bureau (RHB) for the finalization of regional EOC worst case scenario plan (EPRP)

Technical guidance provided for the UN Medevac and updates on regional referral centers for COVID-19 response

WHO facilitated training of media professionals from government and private media houses to strengthen the behavioral change intervention towards the public by conveying COVID-19 prevention and precautionary measures