Cornered by Conflict: Eritrean Refugees in Northern Ethiopia Need Resettlement in a Safe Third Country

Eritrean refugees remaining in Tigray and other parts of northern Ethiopia are in danger. Various state and regional actors in the ongoing conflict in Tigray view these refugees with suspicion or outright hostility. First-hand witnesses, corroborated by other credible sources, report that Eritrean refugees have been subject to harassment, beatings, forced removal and refoulement, abductions, and extrajudicial killings.

Their suffering is one part of an interwoven and bloody war in Tigray that has internally displaced and negatively affected millions of people within the region, sent thousands more into neighboring Sudan, and resulted in accusations of war crimes and even acts of genocide. This paper focuses specifically on the Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia who have been affected by this conflict.

Read full report: https://refugees.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/USCRI-Issue-Brief_-Eritrean-Refugees.pdf