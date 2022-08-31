As the conflict escalates, children in northern Ethiopia are the victims

NEW YORK, 30 August 2022 ­-“Yet again, the re-escalation of indiscriminate violence in northern Ethiopia has robbed children of their lives. Recent shelling into villages in the Afar region, on the border of Tigray, over the last few days has killed children and left many others injured.

“Once again, UNICEF calls on all parties to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities - for the sake of the children in Ethiopia and their future.”

