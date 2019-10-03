Conclusion of Comprehensive Level 3 Registration in Ethiopia, Refugee Coordination Group Meeting – 29 July 2019
PROGRAMME IMPLICATIONS: Interventions demand driven across all sectors, based predominantly on camp based needs. Only modest adjustments to programme resource requirements are envisioned, as opposed to a reduction in budgetary requirements relative to the overall population decline.
SECTORAL GAP ANALYSIS: Sectorial assistance continues to remain below the minimum international humanitarian standards. In a number of instances the assistance gap against overall refugee needs is not as severe as estimated, which should be considered a positive finding.