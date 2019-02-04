04 Feb 2019

Comprehensive Registration and PRIMES in Ethiopia (January 2019 Newsletter)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (213.6 KB)

As of 31 January 2019, a total of 251,746 individuals (30.2% of the total refugee population) went through comprehensive registration (level 3) exercise and 186,986 individuals got enrolled on Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) in Ethiopia. This comprehensive level 3 and BIMS exercise aims to provide support to the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), pledges made by Government of Ethiopia, improved protection, targeted assistance, and effective durable solutions for the forcibly displaced population.

UNHCR Representation Office in Ethiopia launched comprehensive level 3 registration and Biometrics Identity Management System (BIMS) exercise in July 2017 starting from Addis Ababa. The large scale countrywide implementation of comprehensive registration took place starting from August 2018.

Comprehensive level 3 registration has been planned under one-stop-shop registration model where refugees have seamless access to services provided by UNHCR, Government (ARRA) and all relevant partners via one physical location. These agencies provide registration, protection, refugee vital events registration and other assistance. At the end of the registration, all refugee families receive proof of registration document and individuals aged 14 and above receive refugee / asylum seeker identity card.

