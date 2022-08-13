Communiqué of the 1097th meeting of the PSC held on 4 August 2022, on Updated Briefing on the Situation in the Horn of Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1097th meeting held on 4 August 2022, on Updated Briefing on the Situation in the Horn of Africa.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1045 (2021)] of the Council’s 1045th meeting held on 8 November 2021 on the situation in Ethiopia;

Taking note of the opening statement by H.E. Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the AU as the PSC Chairperson for the month of August 2022 and the statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; the Comprehensive updated briefing by H.E. President Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, as well as the statement by the Acting Permanent Representative of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Nardos Ayalew Belay;

Committed to silencing the guns in Africa by the year 2030, to create the required conditions for the realization of Agenda 2063, pursuant to paragraph 10 of the Assembly Decision [Ext/Assembly/AU/Dec.1(XIV)], adopted by the 14th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union on Silencing the Guns in Africa, on 6 December 2020;

Reaffirming its commitment to respect the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in line with the African Union Constitutive Act; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,