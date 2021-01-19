Commission Transports 500 Quintals of Nutritious Food to Shire, its Environs

Addis Ababa January 18/2021 (ENA) The National Risk Management Commission announced today that it has transported some 500 quintals of nutritious food items to Shire and its environs in Tigray region.

The nutritious food items transported today will going to be distributed to children, mothers and elders that are gravely affected by the recent law enforcement operation in the area.

According to the commission, medical supplies that worth more than 2 million Birr have also been transported to the area.

National Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa said the food and medical items were transported by a cargo airplane provided by the Ethiopian Air Force with a view to swiftly distribute the consignment to the beneficiaries.

The humanitarian assistance being carried out in the region has been intensified, he added.

He said the commission had previously distributed aids to all areas using Mekelle as a supply centre of the humanitarian operation.

According to Mitiku, since the end of the law enforcement operation, more than 1.8 million citizens in Tigray region have been provided with relief assistances through the commission.

The commissioner has also indicated that 20,000 metric tons of food is being imported to be distributed to the people who need assistance.

Currently, 15 to 20 thousand quintals of the food relief have been transported every day from the port of Djibouti as the consignment has already been arriving in Djibouti.