Commission Supporting over 7,000 Displaced People after Recent Unrest

Addis Ababa July 25/2020(ENA) The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) is supporting 7,800 people displaced following the assassination of the popular singer Hacaaluu Hundeesaa.

The allegedly orchestrated unrest has resulted in loss of lives, huge property damage and internal displacement in some parts Oromia Regional State.

NDRMC Deputy Commissioner, Damene Darota told ENA that the commission has been providing assistance for most of the displaced people.

“ Out of the estimated close to 10,000 people, our commission is providing relief aid for 7,800 of the displaced people,” he said.

According to him, only the commission is currently extending support to the displaced and it will continue to provide additional assistance.

He called on partners and stakeholders to extend aid to the victims of the violence.

Damene said “the policy of the commission has shifted from responding to prevention, risk reduction measures, and mitigation works since 2013.”

The commission is thus coordinating prevention and strengthening response works to the hazards, including man-made damages and displacements, he added.

The deputy commissioner stated that some 470,000 people have been affected, 301,000 of them displaced in Belg due to various reasons including flooding.

The commission has warehouses in various towns and cities across the country that help it to respond to unprecedented hazards.