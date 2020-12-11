Commission Providing Relief Food, Material Assistance to Victims in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa December 10/2020 (ENA) The National Disaster Risk Management Commission said it has been providing relief food and material support for persons in need of assistance in Tigray Regional State.

National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kasa told ENA that materials are being transported to be distributed to needy compatriots that fell victim to the man-made disaster in the regional state.

According to him, food and other items have transported by 44 heavy trucks have arrived in Shire town yesterday.

The commission is reportedly making preparations to distribute the aid.

Similarly, the relief assistance despatched to Alamata town five days ago has reached its destination and is being distributed.

Moreover, since the assistance despatched to Mekele with 30 heavy trucks has arrived distribution will start soon.

The commissioner also said 7,000 quintal of flour relief food being loaded on trucks at Adama city today would be despatched to the region.

In addition, 15,000 metric tons of grain has been readied for delivery, it was learned.

The relief assistance, which includes rice, flour and food related materials, is fully supplied by the government, Mitiku noted.

It is to be recalled that the government earlier announced that it could provide adequate supply to respond to citizens who need assistance following the law enforcement operation in the region.