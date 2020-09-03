Close to 330 Ethiopians Repatriated from Lebanon

Addis Ababa, September 2/2020( ENA) Some 329 Ethiopians have returned home from Lebanon during the past three days.

An additional 74 Ethiopians migrants have arrived at Bole International Airport this afternoon.

Among the repatriated were prisoners, persons without residence permit, and those abused by their employers, it was learned.

The Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut said that 81 Ethiopians are also expected to return home tonight and in the coming days.

The returnees from Lebanon were transported to Ethiopia with the expense of individuals, charities and groups.

Ethiopians who covered their own transportation costs have also returned home.

Ethiopian Airlines has made discount for the returnees, it was stated.

More than 2,300 Ethiopians have returned from Lebanon in eight rounds since the outbreak of popular protests in the country.

According to the Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut, 3,300 Ethiopians are registered to return home in the ninth round.