Climate Risk Profile: Climate risks in Food for Peace geographies - Ethiopia

DOCUMENT OVERVIEW

Food security is essential for advancing sustainable development, strengthening resilience, improving nutrition, and reducing the need for humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia. This Climate Risk Profile assists the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Ethiopia Mission and Food for Peace (FFP) program to:

Identify potential measures that the USAID/Ethiopia Mission, FFP, implementing partners, and development assistance might undertake to prevent climate risks from exacerbating food insecurity in Ethiopia. This document consists of four main sections:

Better understand how climate change-related stressors threaten Ethiopia’s food security, and

Country Overview, which provides context on food insecurity in Ethiopia, and the major climate-related stressors that have historically threatened and are projected to continue to threaten food security.

Climate Summary, which describes recent trends and projected changes in climate by mid-century.

Livelihoods and Climate in Food for Peace Program Areas, which describes FFP programming in Ethiopia, as well as Ethiopia’s livelihoods within FFP target geographies.