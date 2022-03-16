Is climate a “risk multiplier” in Ethiopia?

Ethiopia experiences both high climate variability and conflict. WFP and CGIAR conducted a study to better understand how the country’s climate, socio-economic and political risks are linked to each other.

Ethiopia is extremely exposed to the impacts of climate change and variability. Almost 90 percent of the country is vulnerable to severe or extreme climate stresses. At the same time the country has long been affected by conflicts. This study examines these risk factors providing information that can orient strategies and planning for long-term peacebuilding efforts and the mitigation of conflict risk in a climate emergency.