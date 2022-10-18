As Civilians Get Targeted, CIVIC Calls for Halt of Armed Hostilities in Tigray

Nairobi/ The Hague, October 18, 2022 – With reports of military operations intensifying in the Tigray region, northern Ethiopia, Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) is deeply concerned over indiscriminate harm to civilians. CIVIC is calling all parties to the conflict to act with restraint and avoid targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Zlatko Gegic, CIVIC’s Regional Director for the East and Horn of Africa said:

“All armed actors must take all feasible precautions to avoid further civilian harm. While it’s hard to gauge the exact toll on civilians given the difficult access to the region, there is no doubt that too many civilians have already died directly and indirectly from the armed conflict in the Tigray region.

As the conflict is about to enter its third year, it has proven particularly destructive and devastating for civilians. All parties to the conflict have an obligation to prevent harm to civilians arising from their operations – including artillery and air strikes. It’s time for all actors of the conflict to show true leadership and immediately agree to a ceasefire to prevent further harm to civilians.

Lastly, humanitarian access must be restored to ensure the health, lives and livelihoods of civilians are prioritized.”

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

In The Hague: Hajer Naili, Director of Communications: hnaili@civiliansinconflict.org , +31.6.21.69.68.86/ +1.917.889.5982 (WhatsApp)