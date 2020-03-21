Chinese Huajian Group Donates over Hundred Thousand Face Masks

Addis Ababa, March 21/2020( ENA) The Chinese Huajian Group has donated over 100,000 face masks and other anti-epidemic supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Health Minister Liya Tadesse received the donation from Huajian Group International Affairs President Grace Gong today.

Huajian Group International Affairs President Gong has pledged to continue support for Ethiopia in its efforts toward containing the spreading virus.

The company donated the equipment to the Government of Ethiopia out of appreciation for the support of the Chinese battle against the COVID-19, it was learned.