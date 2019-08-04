China Donates 50mn RMB Worth Emergency Food Aid to Ethiopia

ddis Ababa ENA August 2/2019 - The government of China has donated 7,987 metric tonnes of emergency food aid worth 50 million RMB to Ethiopia to support the country’s humanitarian response.

The assistance is a humanitarian response for Internally Displaced Peoples and El Nino induced drought affected peoples in the country, said Tan Jian, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, during the hand over ceremony.

The Ambassador appreciated the swift and effective response of the Ethiopian government in easing the food shortage and efforts to address the root causes of the problem.

He also welcomed Ethiopia’s efforts in consolidating stability in the country and its ‘indispensable’ role in maintaining peace in the Horn of Africa, saying “Ethiopia is the anchor of stability in the region”.

Recalling that China has been standing with Ethiopia ever since the onset of the disaster induced by climate change in 2015, the Ambassador said China has extended around 60 million USD worth food assistance both bilaterally and via WFP.

He affirmed that China will continue to support Ethiopia mentioning the agreement between the two countries during this year’s Belt and Road Forum to provide 100 million RMB worth emergency food assistance to help alleviate food shortage in Ethiopia.

In addition to providing food aid, Ambassador Tan said China is advancing agricultural cooperation with Ethiopia to help the country achieve development in the sector.

“Ethiopia … is basically an agricultural country. Indeed, agriculture development is key to eradicating hunger and poverty,” he said.

In this regard, China has been advancing agricultural cooperation with Ethiopia through sending senior experts, carrying out technological cooperation, conducting vocational education and training projects, he stated.

National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa said the donation is timely and Chinese humanitarian assistance has been increasing in amount.

“It shows that the People’s Republic of China is so committed to support Ethiopia not only in development areas but also humanitarian intervention,” he noted.