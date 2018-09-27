27 Sep 2018

Challenging Assumptions: What impact are NGOs having on the wider development of climate services?

Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters
by Amy Kirbyshire and Emily Wilkinson

Challenging Assumptions

This series of BRACED papers explore the underlying assumptions made in the design of resilience-building approaches and whether these do or do not hold true in differing contexts.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are playing an increasingly prominent role in delivering climate and weather information services to communities in developing countries. Drawing on three BRACED projects, this paper highlights some of the challenges associated with supporting communities in this way, and the implications for public sector climate service provision more broadly. NGOs should aim to strengthen state capacity to produce relevant information so government agencies in partnership with NGOs, can deliver these critical services in the future.

