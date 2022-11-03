Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF)

Pretoria South Africa, 2 November 2022: The African Union (AU) High Representative for the Horn of Africa, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, together with the other members of the High-Level Panel for the AU-led Ethiopian Peace Process, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, and H.E. Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, and member of the AU Panel of the Wise, are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Ethiopian Peace Talks in Pretoria, South Africa. The Talks, between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which were launched on 25 October 2022, sought to secure a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the parties, paving the way for the restoration of peace, security and stability in the Tigray Region.

The agreement marks an important step in efforts to silence the guns, and provides a solid foundation for the preservation of Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the immediate cessation of hostilities, the resumption of unhindered humanitarian access, the restoration of services as well as healing and reconciliation.

The Panel congratulates and commends the Parties for their commitment, diligence and stellar leadership throughout the process, and for prioritizing the Ethiopian people and the supreme interests of the Ethiopian nation. As the country embarks on this next chapter in its great history, the Panel affirms its commitment and readiness to continue accompanying the process towards a more democratic, just and inclusive Ethiopia in which youth, women and men participate fully and in peace.

The High-Level Panel expresses its gratitude to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, for entrusting them with this historic task, and encourages the Commission to continue supporting and accompanying the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

The Panel is grateful to the Government and People of South Africa for hosting the Peace Talks, consistent with the spirit of African solutions to African problems. The Panel also wishes to thank the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, the United States of America and other partners for their support towards the process.