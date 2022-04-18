CCCM Sitrep - Afar (Zone 1 & Zone 2), as of 15 April 2022

Situation Updates

The humanitarian situation in Afar Region has been further exacerbated by the recent conflict in the North and within the region that lasted over 3 months. According to the regional DPFSPCO, approximately 336,582 IDPs have been displaced from various woredas of the region and are sheltered within the host communities and in 10 collective centers. January 2022 saw a large-scale influx from different woredas into Harsuma, Silsa Guya, Afdera, anso they only managed to d Dirma IDPs sites.

Response from various clusters has been challenging and slow due to limited resources from both the government and humanitarian partners. CCCM actors ACTED, IOM, ANE/UNHCR faced enormous access issues so they only managed to start activities in March 2022 and only where local authorities granted them access to priority IDP sites in Silsa Guya (3 sites), Afdera (3 sites), Semera town (2 sites), Dirma (1 site) and Harsuma (1 site) respectively.

Harsuma IDP Site (Afdera Woreda)

There are an estimated 1650 HH IDPs here who originate from Barhale, Abala, Erebti, Megale and Koneba Woredas of zone 2. Other than jerry cans and water treatment kits given by CARE International, very little to no humanitarian assistance have been provided to IDPs since they arrived in Harsuma IDP site. Following the permission granted by the local authorities to visit the site, ACTED immediately started its CCCM intervention March 29, 2022 flagging major needs and gaps to all relevant partners, duty bearers and service providers. Major Needs/Gaps: No communal latrines. Open defecation is a common practice. No health facility in the site. Majority of the displaced persons are women and children. Harusma IDP Site is now accessible but the roads are very bad and travel time takes 6 hours to reach Harusma from Semera. A comprehensive multi-sectoral response plan is required to address the needs and gaps there.

Samara IDP Site: There are 8,063 individuals / 2,875 households displaced from Abala and Berhale Woreda. ANE is the camp management actor there supported / funded by UNHCR. Samara IDP site is not suitable for construction of shelter and other communcal infrastructure. Relocation may have to switch over to Agatina IDP site.

Industrial Park IDP Sites: There are 409 Individuals / 148 households in this displacement site who originate from Koneba and Berhale woredas. They have been residing there since February 2022.