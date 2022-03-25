CCCM Cluster - Situation Report on Amhara (WagHamra & North Wello, as of 23 March)

Situation Updates:

North Wello:

Following the mass return in Amhara in December 2021, North Wello zone faced new displacements again in January 2022. IDPs now reside in four collective centers and host community in Kobo woreda. Majority of the 58, 595 IDPs in Kobo woreda originate from Raya Bala, Raya Alamata, Raya Kobo and Alamata woreda. Regional Government has started relocating 8,200 IDPs as of 23rd March to Jerrar relocation site, 49 kms away from Woldiya town and 7 Kms from border of Afar to the east. This site used to be a road construction camp that was later occupied by the army and turned into their military barracks. Fierce fighting took place in this area recently.

Wag Hamra:

Since January, 61,147 have been displaced in Wag Hamra zone, mostly from Alamata, Abergele, Korem and Zata woredas. Main concentration of the IDPs are in Sekota and Zikuala woredas. Zonal government already moved 1,409 IDPs into Wahlen relocation site where the government installed rub halls and tents already. The tents are overcrowded averaging 60-75 people per tent. Conditions are dire in the relocation area and temporary collective centers. Evidence of malnutrition, limited access to WASH services and cases of scabies among women and children are observed in the collective centers in Sekota town. There is no power supply in this area so that flour mills are functioning with reduced capacity and the IDPs do not have options for grinding grains. The government is planning to relocate the rest of the IDPs to the Wahlen site which intake capacity is not sufficient and could render 2,230 families without space in the relocation area.

Turk Camp (Jare Town)

On 23 March, some 123 Eritreans (with no personal documents claimed they had refugee cards issued by UNHCR but confiscated by the Government) and 200 individuals (total 323 individuals) from various parts of Ethiopia were moved by the Army from Kobo town to Jari town some 30 mins away from Dessie and 2 hrs/85kms from Woldiya in North Wello. The 323 population now in Turk camp reportedly escaped from Tigray to Amhara during the fighting and were apprehended by the Army and subsequently placed in the Kobo holding center. The 123 Eritreans are asking assistance to be able to repatriate. The other 200 want help for them to return to their families in Addis and other parts of the country