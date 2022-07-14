CARE Ethiopia: A Decade of Results in Social Transformation for Pastoralist Women and Girls (2009-2019)

FOREWORD

When CARE Ethiopia initiated the design process of the P-SHIFT (project to program shift) in Ethiopia it was 2008. CARE Ethiopia had a strong presence in Afar and Borana and had generated significant learning from its Afar Women and Girls Project that focused on behavior Change around FGM. This was one of the first projects of its kind in the area. Throughout the last ten years, CARE Ethiopia has focused on adapting the learning from its highland projects that resulted in high impact, and piloting new approaches to the pastoral areas - particularly in the areas of social norm change and adolescent girls empowerment. Similarly in the area of resilience; the PRIME project was instrumental in expanding the market-based approaches that had been implemented under previous highland food security projects in the pastoral areas, thus challenging the many traditional pastoral livelihood approaches that had been utilized for years by many organizations formerly.

One of the key elements that constituted the Program Approach was to work more in partnership; the understanding that CARE did not have to be doing everything everywhere. The point was to work more strategically and to be humble enough to understand our key competencies and comparative advantage and not to work in areas where others were already strong, for example Education and Health. Despite the fact that these sectors traditionally impact women and girls, it was not considered our key competency and there were other agencies with far more related experience. CARE Ethiopia was committed to ensuring that the sectors where we were strong ensured high impact on women and girls, and if this was not clearly obvious it was imperative to work out ways in which to demonstrate this.

CARE Ethiopia is proud of the learning we have generated particularly in nontraditionally gendered areas regarding the importance and key contributions that empowerment of women and girls makes to poverty alleviation such as food security, resilience and climate change. CARE Ethiopia is also proud of its contributions to the SDGs, in particular SDGs #5 – Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, #1 - No Poverty, #2 - Zero Hunger, #3 Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages and #13 - Climate Action. However, while there has been progress towards these SDGs, women and girls continue to suffer discrimination and violence in every part of the world, the impacts of climate change are increasingly being felt globally and rising food and nutrition insecurity is a defining challenge of the 21st century. CARE Ethiopia and our partners will continue to focus on women and girls and joint efforts to build marginalized and vulnerable people’s resilience and their ability to take actions to reduce their vulnerability to climate risk and food and nutrition insecurity.

The partnership component of the program approach committed to work directly with these institutions or at the very least collaborate to ensure the communities where we worked experienced integrated impact even if CARE didn’t work in those areas.

Another key aspect of the Program Approach was a commitment to working more with research institutions. CARE Ethiopia recognized that as an INGO our experience and understanding measurement was not a key strength and if we wanted to understand better how to improve our programming and to generate robust evidence of what works and does not work then we needed excellent research and impact measurement. Over the last ten years CARE Ethiopia has fostered strong partnerships with research specialists and organizations; ACPIH, ODI and IDS to name a few.

Despite the constraints placed on INGOs, CARE Ethiopia has continued over the past ten years by working closely with Government counterparts to generate evidence and push the boundaries regarding women and girls empowerment, demonstrating its program approach commitment to work in areas of advocacy relevant to our core sectors. As we move into the next ten years CARE Ethiopia is excited to work more with emerging social movements focused on women and girls and with explicit feminist agendas such as Yellow Movement and Seetaweet.

Esther Watts, Country Director

CARE Ethiopia