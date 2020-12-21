Canada announces assistance for those affected by conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

News release

November 23, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is deeply concerned by the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced new support for humanitarian operations in Ethiopia and Sudan in response to the impact of growing conflict. Canada’s commitment will provide $3 million to experienced humanitarian partners who are providing assistance to people affected by conflict within the Tigray region of Ethiopia and to those who have crossed the border seeking safety in Sudan.

This support will be provided to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, to respond to the urgent needs arising from this rapidly evolving crisis, including for emergency healthcare, shelter and non-food items, water and sanitation, and protection.

“Canada stands alongside our partners to deliver urgent assistance to those affected by this crisis and continues to call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, and rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to those in need.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

The outbreak of the conflict between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front on November 3, 2020 has led to a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation affecting both Ethiopia and neighbouring Sudan.

