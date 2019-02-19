Briefing note: Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) Ethiopia (January 2019)

WIN-WIN: A new refugee response will benefit refugees and host communities alike

What?

The Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) is a more inclusive approach to refugee responses, further reinforced globally by UN Member States’ adoption of the New Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) in December 2018. The approach seeks to include refugees into host community and national systems, rather than parallel arrangements for assistance; one for refugees placed in camps and one for host communities. A first Global Refugee Forum, instituted by the GCR to occur every 4 years, will take place in December 2019 which will look at achievements so far.

In November 2017, Ethiopia became a pilot country for the implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). The CRRF engages a broad group of stakeholders including ARRA - the Government’s Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs - federal line ministries and regional bureaus, and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency – alongside humanitarian and development actors, donor agencies, the private sector, as well as host communities and refugees themselves.

Why?

The CRRF has several advantages, benefitting both refugees and host countries.

First, by linking humanitarian and development efforts early on in a crisis, we seek to ensure a more sustainable refugee response. Working together enhances aid effectiveness, so that a wider range of needs can be addressed, and no one is left behind. Business and private sector leaders can also contribute to sustainable solutions for refugees, and their host communities, through employment or other livelihoods models.

Second, the inclusion of refugees’ means that refugees can thrive, not just survive. Instead of relying on humanitarian aid, refugees will gain access to education and labour markets and thereby build their skills and become selfreliant. This contributes to building a dignified life for refugees.

Third, giving refugees access to education and labour markets will also benefit the host communities as refugees will start to contribute to local economies and fuel development. In this way, refugees become assets to their host communities but also develop skills that can help them to contribute to the development of their countries of origin, upon their return. With an education and skills, refugees who are resettled will be better equipped to integrate in third countries. At the same time, donors are making new funds available and new projects are being initiated, bringing economic opportunities to refugee hosting areas.