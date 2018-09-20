Briefing note: Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) Ethiopia (August 2018)

Ethiopia made nine pledges to comprehensively respond to refugee needs and is formulating a National Comprehensive Refugee Response Strategy (NCRRS)

The Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) was launched in Ethiopia in November 2017.

The Operating Plan for the refugee response in Ethiopia in 2018 is USD 327.8 million. This plan is currently funded at 21%.

Applying the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF)

1. Context

Ethiopia is host to the second largest refugee population in Africa. This includes over 905,000 refugees, with the majority originating from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.

The majority of refugees in Ethiopia are located in Tigray Regional State and the four Emerging Regions of Ethiopia, which are: (i) the Afar Regional State; (ii) the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State; (iii) the Gambella Regional State; and (iv) the Somali Regional State. The Emerging Regions are the least developed regions in the country, characterized by harsh weather conditions, poor infrastructure, extremely low capacity, high levels of poverty and poor development indicators. The arid environment in Afar and Somali regions and the small and scattered nomadic populations make it more challenging to provide services. Many parts of the four regions are inaccessible with poor or no roads.

UNHCR Ethiopia, in collaboration with the Government of Ethiopia, other humanitarian organizations, development actors, donor agencies, and the private sector, has been working on a range of initiatives to address the socioeconomic needs of refugees and host communities.

In February 2017, Ethiopia accepted to be considered as a CRRF focus country. The decision by Ethiopia to participate in the CRRF was quickly supported by a joint World Bank-UNHCR mission to consider support to refugee and host communities under the IDA-18 refugee sub-window. A roadmap for implementation has been finalized and the CRRF was officially launched in Ethiopia on 28 November 2017. In April and May 2018, regional launches were also held in the five regions hosting refugees, including Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella, Tigray, Afar and Somali.