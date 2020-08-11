Borena, Ethiopia – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context and Justifications for the RNA

Older people in Ethiopia and their vulnerability to COVID-19: Older people living with multiple risks remain the most vulnerable to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. At a household level, the people likely to face the most severe impacts are those who were already acutely poor and food insecure prior to COVID-19, and who rely on humanitarian assistance. On top of this, in Ethiopia, where the system is already severely challenged by the impact of frequent natural disasters (drought), conflict, displacement and concurrent disease outbreaks, the added burden of COVID-19 is expected to be profound.

Among the most vulnerable groups, older persons face a disproportionate risk on many levels. They are at risk of complications and death by COVID-19, especially those who are suffering with long-term health problems such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension, joint ache and pains, gastrointestinal disease, skin disease, mental disorders, serious injury, heart and respiratory problems and others. Many older people are also suffering from higher rates of physical and cognitive disabilities such as visual impairment, hearing disability, dementia and others. Hence, these and other concerns of older people, people with disabilities and their families require all humanitarian and government actors to have a special focus on the above-mentioned target groups while implementing the multi-sectoral responses to prevent the pandemic. Furthermore, older people face challenges to accessing information and humanitarian assistance, which results in them being at a higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. In combination, their high risk of medical complications or death, and their poor access to vital health services and humanitarian assistance, expose them to extremely high risk from the direct and indirect health impacts of the pandemic. They are also at risk of increased levels of violence, abuse and neglect due to heightened household tensions. Older women in particular face additional consequences due to gender and age discrimination. Due to these factors, HelpAge International decided to conduct a COVID-19 RNA in all its intervention areas. This COVID-19 RNA was conducted in Borena in Oromia Region, specifically Guchi and Dhas IDPs sites.