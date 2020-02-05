Bi-weekly Operational Update: 16-31 January 2020

Launch of a two-year Country Refugee Response Plan: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs, ARRA, jointly launched the 2020-2021 country Refugee Response Plan appealing for $US 658M to support over 750,000 refugees and more than half a million of their Ethiopian hosts. The plan outlines the collective response of 57 partners, covering both humanitarian activities and implementation of long-term resilience and self-reliance programmes. It seeks to address huge gaps in health and nutrition, education, and shelter while also investing in sectors including sanitation, energy and livelihoods. International support and solidarity is vital to ensure the implementation of the wide range of rights granted to refugees by Ethiopia during the last three years.

The country’s revised refugee law grants refugees the right to work and access social services, facilitating their inclusion among the communities where they live in. For more information on refugee needs, the response within individual sectors, and related financial requirements, please visit: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/documents/details/73572

Shelters handed over to refugees in Melkadida camps: UNHCR and ARRA, together with their shelter partner Action for the Needy in Ethiopia (ANE) handed over to the Somali refugee families 272 transitional shelters that have been recently completed. Member of the Refugee Central Committee (RCC) were involved in the selection of beneficiaries as well as distribution of finalized shelters in order to ensure transparency. Meanwhile, the UNHCR office in Melkadida is actively supporting the cooperatives involved in agricultural activities to commence field preparations for the current cropping season.

More south Sudanese refugees sign up to relocate to Gure-Shembola camp: UNHCR and ARRA registered additional 136 South Sudanese refugees (41 families) in Gambella’s Pamdong reception center who are willing to relocate to Gure-Shembola Camp in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region. A team from IOM conducted a final screening of the volunteers ahead of the planned relocation by air. IOM reported that 108 individuals in 38 families showed up for the final screening. Meanwhile, a total of 100 refugees were transported by air to Assosa and then by road to Gure-Shembola camp.

Refugees in Aysaita camp planted maize under ‘sharecropping’ arrangement: A total of 70 refugee families in Aysaita Refugee Camp in the Afar Region have begun cultivating maize on 60 hectares of land in partnership with their Ethiopian hosts who made the land available. Under the ‘sharecropping’ arrangement, refugees and host communities work together and share the yield equally. UNHCR’s partner Danish Church Aid (DCA), provides technical and financial support, including training on agronomic and post-harvest technologies, provision of agricultural tools, seeds and other inputs, as well had covering cost for renting tractors.

UNHCR donates materials to a zonal Supreme Court in Tigray Region: UNHCR donated a vehicle, two motorcycles, four desktop computers and two photocopiers to the Zonal Supreme Court in northwestern Tigray which also provides legal aid to the Eritrean refugees sheltered in the area. The vehicle is expected to facilitate the court’s mobility to the refugee camps to provide its mobile legal services to the refugees.

Rehabilitation of social infrastructure in West Wollega and Kamashi Zones: UNHCR continues work on the rehabilitation of education and health infrastructure in the West Wollega and Kamashi Zones that were affected by communal conflicts and the resultant mass displacement of people in recent years. Accordingly, the reconstruction of a primary school in Daro Dimtu Kebele, West Wollega is 76% completed while the rehabilitation of the health post in Digdiga Kebele, Kamashi zone is 78% through.

Government allocates land in Gambella for agricultural activities by refugees: ARRA has approved 516.8 hectares of arable land within the refugee camps in Gambella for agricultural activities by refugees. An initial 50 hectares of the allocated land will be put under pilot crop production, 25 hectares each in Nguenyyiel and Pugnido I camps, benefitting a total of 100 refugee families. The objective is to promote market-oriented crop production that will enhance food security and consumption and diversify income sources.