Belgium Provides 4 Mil Euros to People in Need of Humanitarian aid in Tigray

Addis Ababa April 13/2021 (ENA) Minister of Development Cooperation of Belgium has increased the funds for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) by 4 million Euros for the victims of violence in Tigray.

The Ministry stated that the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ethiopia in this regard is crucial.

Hence, the Ministry has decided to increase the funds for the ICRC by 4 million Euros specifically for the reception and protection of victims in Tigray.

Belgium also provides humanitarian aid through flexible funds to allow aid organizations to respond quickly and efficiently to current needs, it added.

The government of Ethiopia has been providing humanitarian support to people in need of assistance in the region in collaboration with other humanitarian organizations.