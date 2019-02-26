26 Feb 2019

Basic Health Treatment Being Provided for IDPs: Public Health Institute

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Addis Ababa February 25/2019 Basic health services are being provided for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the country, according to Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI).

In an exclusive interview with ENA, EPHI Deputy Director-General Beyene Moges said the priority of his institute is providing basic health services for displaced people as there is no sufficient service in the areas where they reside.

Breakouts of diseases are eminent in those areas due to lack of water, hygiene, and congestion, he added.

“We are working on prevention works such as curing water, preparing temporary toilets, providing vaccination both in terms of campaign and at individual camps,” the deputy director-general stated.

According to Beyene, reducing vulnerability by conducting mini-researches is one of the activities that have been done by the institute. “The research will help us to forecast which disease will occur as an outbreak, so that measures can be taken based on the results obtained.”

Providing capacity building training for health experts is the other major activity undertaken to prevent outbreaks and provide services.

Beyene noted that the displaced mostly suffer physically and psychologically as a result of damages to their properties. Studies also show that people are affected mentally due to the sufferings they experience.

Currently, maximum efforts are being exerted to support the victims through consulting services and by providing medicines, depending on the cases.

The deputy director-general further revealed that reproductive health service is also priority area among displaced people. People are living in congested areas where they are exposed to sexual abuse and communicable diseases.

There are more than 1.5 million internally displaced persons in Ethiopian.

