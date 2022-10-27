AU launches peace talks to end the conflict in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia

25 October 2022, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is pleased to announce the launch in South Africa of the first direct talks between the Government of the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, as part of the ongoing AU-led process to support the Parties find a political solution to the conflict in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.

The Talks are facilitated by H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, along with former President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya; and former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka of the Republic of South Africa.

Representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations (UN) and the Government of the United States of America (USA) are participating as observers to the AU-led peace process.

In this regard, the Chairperson expresses his profound appreciation to H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for graciously accepting to host the talks in the spirit of pan-African solidarity to find African solutions to African problems.

The Chairperson is further encouraged by the early demonstration of commitment to peace by the Parties and to seek a lasting political solution to the conflict in the supreme interest of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU’s continued commitment to support the Parties in an Ethiopian-owned and AU-led process to silence the guns towards a united, stable, peaceful and resilient Ethiopia.