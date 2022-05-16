Assessment of Climatic Impact Drivers in Ethiopia

Focus Regions: Afar; Amhara; Oromia; Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNP) and Tigray

This assessment describes seven important climatic impact drivers for Ethiopia, with a special focus on the regions Afar; Amhara; Oromia; Southern Nations, Nationalities, And Peoples ́ Region (SNNP) and Tigray. It shows how the climatic im- pact drivers are projected to change under two climate change trajectories in the future (2030, 2050 and 2080). The presented drivers are mean temperature, mean precipitation, precipitation cycle, very hot days, heavy precipitation frequency and intensity as well as extremely dry months. For further guidance and background information about the figures and analyses presented here kindly refer to the supplemental information on how to read the assessment of climatic impact drivers.

Ethiopia is a country of very heterogenous topography and consequently a very diverse climate. Therefore, also the climate risk projections show distinctive regional differences for the future climate of Ethiopia.