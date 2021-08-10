Anticipatory action Ethiopia

Getting Ahead of Drought

Today, we can predict with increasing confidence the occurrence and humanitarian impact of certain climatic shocks. By combining different analytical approaches, out-of-the-ordinary weather events can not only be predicted, but their projected humanitarian impact can proactively be mitigated based on pre-identified anticipatory actions.

Building on growing evidence that acting prior to the onset of a predictable, severe hazard is significantly more (cost-)effective than traditional humanitarian response, OCHA is facilitating the setup of multiple Anticipatory Action frameworks that, upon being activated, are implemented with funds allocated from CERF. Beyond CERF, other donors are encouraged to contribute funds to the frameworks within their own established criteria and in complementarity.

The framework for drought in Ethiopia, a country that is highly vulnerable to drought-induced food insecurity, was designed by humanitarian partners under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator, in collaboration with the Government of Ethiopia and with support by OCHA and technical partners. The framework was first triggered in December 2020, prompting the activation of financing agreements for pre-agreed activities designed to mitigate the impact of the shock and to stabilize and protect vulnerable communities.