Amhara Health Cluster Bulletin #1, February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

In February, 102,718 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Amhara region were provided with lifesaving essential health services by 11 health cluster partners.

A cumulative 233 measles cases were reported in February, mostly in East and West Gojjam, South Gondar and Wag Himra zones.

In Eastern Amhara, the ‘Find and Treat’ campaign completed in February showed that out of the 786,488 under five children screened, 20,016 or 2.7 percent were severely acutely malnourished while 129,286 MAM1 cases were found with a proxy GAM2 rate of 19.4 percent.

In February, there were 66 MHNTs providing essential life-saving health services in Amhara region. The MHNTs were deployed by UNICEF/RHB, IMC, IOM, MCMDO, MSCFSO, DORCAS Aid, CWW, HUMEDICA International Aid, Save the Children, USAIDTransform and Plan International.

Situation update

The spill-over of the conflict in Tigray has markedly changed humanitarian needs with high levels of displacement in the border areas of Amhara region.

In Amhara, some areas bordering Tigray remain inaccessible and the situation is highly tense especially in parts of Wag Himra and North Wello zones.

This is a complex challenge given that the Amhara region has minimal presence of non-governmental health partners. Shortage of medical supplies and equipment as well as health personnel continues to plague the health cluster response in Amhara region where there are over 60,000 IDPs in collective sites while over 196,000 IDPs are in host communities.

This is exacerbated by the already existing high malnutrition caseload.

The financial resources required for rehabilitation of health facilities damaged or destroyed by the conflict has not yet been determined although it is expected to be huge. This constitutes a major part of the health cluster resource requirements and resource mobilization efforts. The Health Cluster is working closely with the Ministry of Health (Amhara Public Health Institute (APHI) and the Regional Health Bureau (RHB) to cover the rising humanitarian health needs.