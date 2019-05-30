Agriculture Sector Newsletter #9, May 2019
SECTOR UPDATE
The dry spell during the past months, late and erratic rains in the lowlands of Ethiopia (Somali, Afar and southern Oromia regions) had a significant impact on water and pasture availability, with more dry spells forecasted for the coming months. DRM-ATF member are still urged to advocate, mobilize funds and target their interventions towards animal feed and health during the next weeks and months in those mentioned regions.
The DRM-ATF meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) on Wednesday 29th of April and was attended by around 40 members. The main topics were the forecasted dry spell in the low lands of Ethiopia, IDPs/Returnees durable solutions, FAO response Plan, flood update and Belg Assessment.