Agriculture Sector Newsletter #8, April 2019

SECTOR UPDATE

Drought situation has been forecasted for the lowlands of Ethiopia with a significant impact on water and pasture availability.

DRM-ATF member to mobilize funds, production and/or transport of animal feed during the coming months.

The DRM-ATF meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) on Tuesday 30th of April and was attended by more than 20 members. The main topics were drought, IDP durable solutions and Index Based Livestock Insurance.