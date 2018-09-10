Agriculture Sector Newsletter #2 Aug 2018

SECTOR UPDATE

▪ The third round of EHF funding has been allocated, with four Agriculture Sector agencies allocated a combined total of USD1.5 million.

▪ The DRM ATF meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources, attended by nearly 40 members. The main topics were the response plan for Gedo-West Guji, Fall Armyworm, and updating the Agriculture Sector Action Plan and Terms of Reference.

▪ The HDRP mid-year review has been submitted for the sector, using the Belg assessment findings