Agriculture Cluster, Tigray Response Plan, May 2021

In Tigray Region the food security situation has rapidly deteriorated due to the conflict and other food insecurity drivers which still persist, insufficient rainfall, macro-economic challenges and climatic factors. It is estimated that 5.2 million people are in urgent need of assistance. Cluster members are planning to assist 250,000 households (1.250 million people) ahead of the planting season with emergency crop kits. Moreover, plans are undergoing to assist livestock with health interventions with a total budget of $20 million. This main season support is based on the funding, logistic capacity and access.