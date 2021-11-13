Administrator Samantha Power’s Call with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths

For Immediate Release

Saturday, November 13, 2021

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Rebecca Chalif:‎

On November 12, Administrator Samantha Power spoke with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to discuss his recent trip to help address the humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.

Administrator Power expressed her appreciation for the humanitarians who continue to provide aid despite immense challenges. She noted the United States’ deep concern about the detention of UN staff and drivers—a clear escalation of aid worker harassment and yet another effort to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid. Administrator Power and Under-Secretary-General Griffiths agreed on the importance and urgency of working with all parties to secure unhindered humanitarian access so that aid can reach all those in need. Administrator Power thanked Griffiths for his work to secure humanitarian access to fuel, cash and supplies, and to press for the removal of bureaucratic impediments stopping the movement of aid.

Administrator Power and Under-Secretary-General Griffiths also discussed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a political solution to end the suffering in Ethiopia, agreeing that the longer the conflict continued, and the further it spread, the worse the already dire humanitarian situation would become.

Administrator Power reiterated the United States’ commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Ethiopia, regardless of ethnicity.