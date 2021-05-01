Addendum - UNFPA Ethiopia - Preparedness and Response Plan for the Tigray Crisis - 2021

UNFPA's Response Progress at a glance

Following the onset of the crisis, UNFPA Ethiopia developed a Preparedness and Response Plan for the Tigray Crisis in December 2020 according to which USD 5,021,192 was needed to reach a targeted 112,200 women, girls, boys, and men over a 6-months period. The lack of access into the Tigray region for the first four-month of the crisis, created many challenges in the response, including constrained implementation of humanitarian interventions. Despite the blanket access authorized by the government of Ethiopia on the 3rd of March 2021, security issues continue to hamper full access, however with increased numbers of humanitarian actors in the region and intermittent travel to underserved locations in Tigray, the scope of the humanitarian needs on the ground has significantly increased. It is now necessary for UNFPA to take stock and reassess the Preparedness and Response Plan, taking into account the current situation and potential for a protracted emergency.

To date, UNFPA has managed to mobilize 4,111,795 USD for its response to the Tigray crisis. While challenged by access to the region, UNFPA has been supporting the response by leading the GenderBased Violence Area of Responsibility (GBV AoR) under the Protection Cluster, coordinating activities related to protection for relevant partners, ensuring distribution of dignity kits to vulnerable women and girls through partners on the ground and distribution of reproductive health kits, COVID-19 infection prevention equipment and needed medical supplies to impacted health care facilities and IDP sites. An estimated 379,014 people in need have been reached with medical supplies and commodities through the UNFPA-led response.