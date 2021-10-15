ACT Alliance Appeal: Emergency Response to People affected by the Conflict in Tigray Conflict in Tigray, Amhara, Afar and Southern regions - ETH201 (Second Revision)

The second revision of ETH 201, is a result of a change in the geographical location of the Internally Displaced Persons. The Tigray conflict has now spilled over to the Amhara and Afar regions.

The estimated Internally Displaced People (IDP) caseload in regions has reached 1.2 million. An estimated 1.7 million people are facing food insecurity in Afar and Amhara regions due to the spillover of the Tigray conflict.

Access to food remains the highest priority and a major concern. The main commercial supply routes to Tigray have been cut off since November 2021, and the harvest season was impacted.

Seven members of the ACT Ethiopia Forum have raised a joint revised appeal to meet the immediate needs of internally displaced persons namely the Ethiopia Orthodox Church Development and Inter-Church Aid Commission (EOC-DICAC), Ethiopia Evangelical Church of Mekane Yesus Development and Social Services Commission (EOC-DASSC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), Christian Aid Ethiopia (CA Ethiopia), Dan Church Aid (DCA) and Hilfswerk der Evangelischen Kirchen der Schweiz (HEKS/EPER).