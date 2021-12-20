Access to Communal Governance, Resources and Protection Risk Perceptions of Vulnerable Persons in the Somali Region

This brief provides an overview of the protection risks of vulnerable groups in the target areas of Tuligulid, Adaddle and Goljano Woredas that have a significant presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host communities. Study locations were selected based on areas that are under-served, and under-reached. The locations were also selected based on the areas where the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has an existing relationship with communities through ongoing programming and where there is a planned delivery of Durable Solutions in the Somali Region.