ACAPS Briefing Note: Outbreaks in East Africa - Desert Locusts and COVID-19 (14 May 2020)

Countries in East Africa are currently battling two large-scale disasters simultaneously: the worst desert locust outbreak in decades and the COVID-19 pandemic. These two crises have many parallels: they are transnational issues that do not adhere to borders; left uncontained each has the capacity to spread exponentially; it is difficult to estimate the extent of each crisis; and both have the potential to cause devastating impacts for the population. Together, the two crises pose significant risks to the public health and wellbeing of the population in East Africa, by impacting the economy, affecting livelihoods, and further worsening the food security situation. Simultaneously, current seasonal rains in East Africa are likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, triggering floods that may deepen existing needs and complicate ongoing responses to both crises (FEWS NET 05/05/2020).

The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the locust outbreak are challenging the capacity of countries to respond to these emergencies and address pre-existing crises and vulnerabilities. This report explores how government measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 may hinder the response to the ongoing desert locust outbreak in East Africa.

The analysis also examines the secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in tandem with those of the desert locust outbreak. The focus is primarily on the three countries most heavily impacted by locust infestations to date: Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia (UN 9/04/2020)